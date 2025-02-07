Greig Nori alleges Deryck Whibley memoir ‘fabricated’ details of relationship: court filings

TORONTO — Treble Charger musician Greig Nori has filed legal documents in an Ontario court saying that Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley’s memoir has helped proliferate “fabricated” details about their sexual relationship and caused “enormous damage” to his career and reputation.

A new statement of claim filed by Nori alleges that Whibley’s book “Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell,” published last fall, misrepresents key events between the musician and Nori, who was Sum 41’s manager in the band’s formative years.

Nori says Whibley’s allegations that he “groomed” the young rock musician for the purpose of a sexual relationship are false. He alleges it was Whibley who pursued him, and disputes several passages in the book including Whibley’s account of how they met and Nori’s capacity as a manager.

Both Nori and Whibley outlined their claims in separate notices filed recently at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, as they move forward with their defamation cases.

In a Jan. 31 claim, Nori is seeking damages from Whibley and his publisher Simon & Schuster LLC for libel, also alleging he wasn’t made aware of the details in the book before they were published or given a chance to respond before they were picked up in media reports around the world.

Meanwhile, Whibley alleges damage to his reputation for being called a “liar.” In a statement of claim filed Feb. 5, he repeats allegations made in his book including that the four-year relationship between the two musicians was marred by a power imbalance.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Emails seeking comments from Nori’s lawyer and Simon & Schuster media representatives were not answered.

Whibley’s lawyers did not provide comment.

The Nori and Whibley connection dates back to the early days of Sum 41, the pop-punk band that formed in Ajax, Ont., and saw widespread popularity in the early 2000s with hits that included “In Too Deep,” and “Fat Lip.”

Last year, Sum 41 announced it was calling it quits with a global farewell tour that played its final dates in Toronto last week. As part of the wind-up, Whibley released his memoir, which reflected on the highs and lows of the band’s career, including his relationship with his former manager.

In the book, Whibley recalls walking into Treble Charger’s dressing room after a concert and taking Nori’s phone number, hoping the elder musician might agree to see the teenage Sum 41 at a Toronto battle of the bands.

Nori alleges the memoir uses the scene to falsely indicate he had “predatory intent.”

In his filing, Nori describes the timeline differently, saying that he met Whibley and other members of Sum 41 on at least two occasions at an Oshawa, Ont., music venue – and not in a dressing room. He also says he did not give Whibley his phone number when they first met, but on a later date when he decided he wanted to work with Sum 41.

Nori also disputes a pivotal scene in the memoir when the Sum 41 frontman recalls how their platonic friendship turned sexual. Whibley says he was 18 and Nori was in his mid-30s when they went to a rave together, and that Nori kissed him in a bathroom stall while they were high on ecstasy.

Nori says the incident did not unfold in a washroom, but rather in an area draped off from the main party room. He says Whibley instigated the kiss.

Nori says Whibley once told him that “he was proud of the relationship and wanted to tell everyone about it.” Nori says he discouraged such a public display and their relationship remained private until it “consensually” faded out.

Whibley’s book describes it differently by saying a power imbalance persisted for several years as Sum 41 saw commercial success with Nori as manager. Whibley alleged that when he attempted to end their sexual ties, Nori became verbally abusive, and he feared splitting with Nori would sabotage the band’s future.

But Nori says the depiction of him as the band’s sole manager during their relationship is false. He says well-known Canadian music management company Nettwerk had been involved in a 50-50 fee split over Sum 41’s business endeavours since approximately 1999. He noted the company also managed Treble Charger.

Nettwerk did not respond to questions from The Canadian Press about the timeline.

Nori’s filings also question how Whibley promoted his book last fall. He says despite being contacted by Whibley’s management over a separate matter months before publication, they did not mention the allegations that would soon be made public.

Whibley conducted a series of interviews with select media outlets around that time where he addressed his relationship with Nori.

In a more recent interview, Whibley said it would’ve been impossible to recount his band’s rise without addressing the relationship.

“I said yes to writing a memoir about my life. Well, here’s my life,” he told The Canadian Press last month.

“I don’t know how you would not tell some of those stories. It was so intertwined with the band.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.