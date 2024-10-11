Greig Nori denies abuse allegations made in Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley’s memoir

TORONTO — Treble Charger frontman Greig Nori is denying he pressured Deryck Whibley into a sexual relationship more than two decades ago — an allegation the Sum 41 singer levelled in his new memoir.

Nori calls Whibley’s claims “a lie,” saying their relationship was consensual, shared between two adults, and that Whibley pursued him.

He issued a statement through his lawyer two days after Whibley’s book hit shelves. Nori said he was shocked the Sum 41 musician would publicly accuse him in his book without allowing him to respond first. None of the accusations have been tested in court.

“Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell” recounts the highs and lows of the Sum 41 lead singer’s career, including his hard-partying years and recovery from alcoholism.

In it, Whibley alleges that their sexual relationship began at a party when they were both high on ecstasy. He said he was 18 and Nori was in his mid-30s.

Whibley then describes being coerced into a secret sexual relationship that continued between them for years, saying that when he attempted to end it, Nori became verbally abusive.

Nori did not respond to requests for comment made prior to his statement on Thursday.

“The accusation that I initiated the relationship is false. I did not initiate it. Whibley initiated it, aggressively,” Nori said in his statement.

“The accusation that I pressured Whibley to continue the relationship is false.”

Nori said their relationship “faded out” over time consensually while their business relationship continued.

In his memoir, Whibley says Sum 41 fired Nori as their manager over matters unrelated to their personal relationship.

Asked to address Nori’s statement and the book’s vetting process, publisher Simon & Schuster said: “We do not comment on our editorial or legal review process.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.