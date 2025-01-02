Grey Cup champ Toronto Argonauts sign defensive lineman Da’Marcus Johnson

TORONTO — The reigning Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Da’Marcus Johnson.

The six-foot-four, 255-pound lineman from Sacramento, Calif., recorded 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games for the University of Eastern Washington in 2023.

Johnson had nine tackles and a sack in 20 games for the Fresno State Bulldogs in 2021-22.

He began his collegiate career at American River College.

The Argonauts finished second in the CFL’s East Division with a 10-8 record.

Toronto beat the Montreal Alouettes 30-28 in the division final before downing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 in the Grey Cup in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2025.