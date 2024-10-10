Grey Cup game will be carried south of border by CBS Sports Network

TORONTO — The 2024 Grey Cup will be broadcast south of the border by CBS Sports Network.

The CFL’s championship game will be held Nov. 17 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

CBS Sports Network is an American digital cable and satellite television network. It is owned by the CBS Entertainment Group unit of Paramount Global.

CBS Sports Network was scheduled to carry 34 regular-season CFL games in 2024. Included were the season kickoff, the league’s Labour Day matchups.

The American broacaster will carry the Ottawa Redblacks-Montreal Alouettes contest Monday afternoon.

Its final regular-season broadcast before the Grey Cup will be the Calgary Stampeders visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Oct. 18.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the biggest game of the season on CBS Sports Network,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “Since the day we announced this partnership, our American fans have wanted nothing more than to see the Grey Cup on TV.

“And now, with this momentous announcement, the countdown begins to the sights, surprises and spectacle that we have in store for Vancouver.”

