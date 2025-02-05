Grey Cup MVP Arbuckle re-signs with Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — Nick Arbuckle is remaining with the Toronto Argonauts.

The ’24 Grey Cup MVP re-signed with the CFL club Tuesday. He was slated to become a free agent next week.

The six-foot-one, 213-pound Arbuckle completed 26 of 37 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Toronto’s 41-24 Grey Cup win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Nov. 17. He was named game MVP in his first CFL championship start, which came about after incumbent Chad Kelly suffered a season-ending leg injury in the East Division final.

Arbuckle was thinking about life after football last year when he remained unsigned two months into CFL free agency. Toronto finally came calling May 19 after the league suspended Kelly for the entire pre-season and the first nine regular-season games for violating its gender-based violence policy.

Arbuckle made just one regular-season start for Toronto, a victory. But when Kelly, who was reinstated by the CFL in August, was hurt in the Argos’ 30-28 East Division final win over Montreal, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie immediately named Arbuckle his Grey Cup starter.

Toronto posted a 5-4 record during Kelly’s absence, with Cameron Dukes going 4-4 in his eight starts. The Argos finished with a 10-8 record to take second in the East Division behind Montreal (12-5-1).

Arbuckle enters his seventh CFL season, having spent time with Calgary (2018-19), Toronto (2021), Edmonton (2021-22) and Ottawa (2022-2023) before rejoining the Argos.

—

Calgary Stampeders sign veteran receiver Dominique Rhymes

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed veteran American receiver Dominique Rhymes on Tuesday.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound Rhymes was released Saturday by the Ottawa Redblacks. He had 72 receptions for 1,011 yards and two touchdowns in 18 regular-season games last season.

Rhymes enters his eighth CFL season, having played for Ottawa (2017-19, 2024) and the B.C. Lions (2021-23). The move Tuesday reunites Rhymes with Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., as the two were teammates with the Lions.

Rhymes has appeared in 90 career CFL regular-season games, registering 322 catches for 4,936 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has cracked the 1,000-yard receiving plateau three times.

He was a CFL all-star in 2022.

—

Blue Bombers promote Hogan, add Jackson to coaching staff

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have promoted Jason Hogan to offensive co-ordinator and added Jarious Jackson as their quarterback coach.

Hogan spent the previous three seasons as Winnipeg’s running backs coach. He replaces Buck Pierce, who’s now the B.C. Lions head coach.

Hogan, of Rosemere, Que., joined the Bombers in 2022 after serving as the Montreal Carabins offensive co-ordinator, running back, receiver and quarterback coach.

Jackson spent the previous three seasons with Edmonton, serving mostly as its offensive co-ordinator. He assumed interim coach duties last season and led the Elks to a 7-6 record after they opened the year with five straight losses.

A former CFL quarterback, Jackson has also been a coach in the league with B.C. (2013, 2018-19), Edmonton (14-15), Saskatchewan (2016-17) and Toronto (2021) before rejoining the Elks in 2022.

—

Roughriders sign Canadian receiver Tommy Nield

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian receiver Tommy Nield.

Nield was released Monday by the Toronto Argonauts after four seasons with the CFL club.

The six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, of Guelph, Ont., had 63 catches for 776 yards and two TDs in 41 regular-season contests with Toronto. He was part of two Grey Cup-winning Argos teams (2002, ’24).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.