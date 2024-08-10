Group planning Swift fan parties say safety is ‘top of mind’ after Austrian arrests

Safety will be “top of mind” when planning parties outside Taylor Swift’s concert venue in Toronto, the group organizing the events said, after a threat in Austria forced several Swift shows to be cancelled.

Security challenges at Swift concerts have drawn renewed attention after Austrian authorities announced they had arrested suspects and foiled a conspiracy to attack now-cancelled shows in Vienna with knives or homemade explosives.

Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24 has said it plans to host parties outside the Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto, where Swift is scheduled to perform six times in November.

The group said it is “heartbroken” for Austrian fans who missed out on seeing a tour that has attracted massive global interest.

It said it is “monitoring” developments after the Austrian arrests and will remain in contact with all relevant authorities as Swift’s arrival in Toronto approaches.

“Over the next few months, we will continue our safety and security discussions,” the group said in a statement.

Retired RCMP officer and security consultant Chris Mathers said security planning for mass public events is constantly evolving due to threats emanating from organized terror groups or those dealing with mental health challenges.

“Logistically, it’s impossible to search everyone,” he said.

“You can run people through metal detectors as they do at large sporting events, but that is pretty inexact. When you’re screening tens of thousands of people, there’s going to be mistakes made.”

He said it’s difficult to secure large crowds especially in the areas around venues that host large events.

“People could set off a device or fire weapons in front of the security booths where all the young people are standing around,” he said.

“If you go outside the arena or wherever it’s being held, the stadium, there’s thousands and thousands of people milling around. How do you protect them? What is your zone of protection?… What’s the radius? It’s limitless.”

Mayor Olivia Chow has voiced confidence that the Toronto leg of Swift’s Eras tour will be secure.

“I do know that the Toronto police and others have been meeting regularly to make sure that everyone coming to the Taylor Swift concert will be safe and sound,” she said.

Austrian authorities on Friday announced a third arrest in connection with the alleged attack plan.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old, planned to target onlookers gathered outside Ernst Happel Stadium — up to 30,000 each night, with another 65,000 inside the venue — with knives or homemade explosives during the concert on Thursday or Friday. The suspect hoped to “kill as many people as possible,” authorities said.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday, along with a 17-year-old. The third suspect, an 18-year-old, was arrested Thursday evening, the interior minister said.

Austrian authorities said the scheme was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

— With files from the Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.