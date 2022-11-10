Hamilton police make third arrest in 2018 fatal shooting

November 10, 2022 at 18 h 34 min
The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — Police say they made a third arrest in relation to the 2018 fatal shooting of a Hamilton man. 

Hamilton police announced today they arrested a 42-year-old man from Burlington, Ont., on charges related to the death of Marko Bakir in November 2018. 

The accused is facing charges of accessory after the fact of murder. 

Police say Bakir was shot to death in his driveway on Cliftons Downs Road in Hamilton around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2018. 

Police issued a plea for witnesses alongside a statement from Bakir’s family in February, more than three years after the shooting. 

Then, in May, police announced they had charged two Hamilton men with first-degree murder. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022. 

