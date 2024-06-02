Hamilton police say they arrested one of Canada’s wanted fugitives

HAMILTON — Hamilton police say they have arrested one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives while they were conducting another investigation.

Officers say 21-year-old Habiton Solomon was number six on the list of Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives.

But they say they weren’t aware of that when they attempted to arrest him in Hamilton’s downtown core on Friday as part of a separate probe.

Police allege he fled but was eventually apprehended, and investigators learned he is a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue last August in Kitchener.

He’s also wanted in connection with an earlier shooting in Hamilton.

Police say they were responding to a disturbance call in the area of King Street West and Caroline Street North last July, where they found evidence of a shooting, although they say no one was injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2024.