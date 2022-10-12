‘Hamilton’ slated to return to Toronto stage this winter after COVID-19 delays

TORONTO — The Broadway hit “Hamilton” is scheduled to return to the Toronto stage this winter — nearly three years after the COVID-19 crisis cut its original run short.

Mirvish Productions announced Wednesday that the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical will run Feb. 22 through May 14 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Mirvish says tickets will go on sale Nov. 21.

A spokesman for Mirvish says theatregoers who already had tickets to the cancelled performances of “Hamilton” in 2020 will get a window to purchase in advance.

“Hamilton” was scheduled to play for 14 weeks in 2020, but the COVID-19 outbreak closed the curtains on the production after just four shows.

The hip-hop musical, which became a sensation soon after its 2015 Broadway debut, centres on the life of the first U.S. treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.