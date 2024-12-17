Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Brent Monson as their defensive co-ordinator

December 17, 2024 at 18 h 08 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Brent Monson as their defensive co-ordinator

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats hired Brent Monson as their defensive co-ordinator Tuesday.

Monson, a Hamilton native, joins the Ticats after 15 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, the last six as their defensive co-ordinator. The franchise earned Grey Cup wins in 2014 and ’18 during Monson’s tenure.

Monson, 39, began his pro coaching career as a video assistant with the Stampeders in 2009. He was promoted to strength-and-conditioning coach and defensive quality control coach in 2010.

He later served as a defensive line coach (2011), running backs coach (2012-14) and linebackers coach (2015-18) before being named Calgary’s defensive co-ordinator in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Canadian kicker Liegghio to extension
Ontario News

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Canadian kicker Liegghio to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian kicker Marc Liegghio to a two-year contract extension Thursday. Liegghio, 27,…

Hamilton Tiger-Cats unbeaten since quarterback Mitchell began wearing overalls
Ontario News

Hamilton Tiger-Cats unbeaten since quarterback Mitchell began wearing overalls

HAMILTON — Add fashion icon to veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell's long list of CFL accomplishments. Five…

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran Peters to one-year contract extension
Ontario News

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran Peters to one-year contract extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American cornerback Jamal Peters to a one-year contract extension…