Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Brent Monson as their defensive co-ordinator

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats hired Brent Monson as their defensive co-ordinator Tuesday.

Monson, a Hamilton native, joins the Ticats after 15 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, the last six as their defensive co-ordinator. The franchise earned Grey Cup wins in 2014 and ’18 during Monson’s tenure.

Monson, 39, began his pro coaching career as a video assistant with the Stampeders in 2009. He was promoted to strength-and-conditioning coach and defensive quality control coach in 2010.

He later served as a defensive line coach (2011), running backs coach (2012-14) and linebackers coach (2015-18) before being named Calgary’s defensive co-ordinator in 2019.

