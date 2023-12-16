Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign offensive linemen Brandon Kemp, Jakub Szott

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed offensive linemen Brandon Kemp and Jakub Szott, the team announced Friday.

Kemp, a 26-year-old from Atlanta, started in 10 games for the Ticats this year and earned a CFL honour roll nomination while playing left tackle in Week 12 against the B.C. Lions.

The six-foot-seven, 310-pound Kemp had stints with the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL after a college career with Valdosta State University. He signed with the Ticats last year.

Szott, who’s six-foot-four, 299 pounds, played in seven games for Hamilton this season but only started one. He also spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 25-year-old from Toronto made 14 appearances for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2021 after playing U Sports football with the McMaster Marauders.

Hamilton went 8-10 this year before losing to the eventual Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes in the East Division semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.