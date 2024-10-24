Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Canadian kicker Liegghio to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian kicker Marc Liegghio to a two-year contract extension Thursday.

Liegghio, 27, of Woodbridge, Ont., remains under contract with Hamilton through the 2026 season.

Liegghio has made 39-of-44 field goals (88.6 per cent) and 37-of-38 converts (97.4 per cent) this season. The five-foot-seven, 198-pound kicker was named Hamilton’s top 2024 special-teams player Wednesday.

He has appeared in 66 regular-season games over four CFL seasons. He has made 117-of-138 field goals (84.8 per cent) and 125-of-139 converts (89.9 per cent). He began his pro career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-22) before joining the Ticats last season.

Liegghio played collegiately at Western Ontario. He was selected in the fifth round, No. 39 overall, by Winnipeg in the 2020 CFL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.