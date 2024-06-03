Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran defensive back Jonathan Moxley

June 3, 2024 at 17 h 14 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran defensive back Jonathan Moxley

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed veteran American defensive back Jonathan Moxley on Monday.

Moxley, 29, spent four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2019, 2021-23), registering 78 total tackles (70 defensive) and three interceptions in 50 regular-season appearances.

The five-foot-10, 195-pound Florida native came to the CFL after spending time in the NFL with Tampa Bay (2017) and Arizona (2017-18).

Moxley played collegiately at Boise State (2013-16). He appeared in 52 games, recording 134 total tackles (5.5 for loss), a sack, three interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Veteran quarterback Mitchell takes first snaps at Hamilton Tiger-Cats training camp
Ontario News

Veteran quarterback Mitchell takes first snaps at Hamilton Tiger-Cats training camp

HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell took a positive first step Monday. The veteran quarterback practised in…

Hamilton Tiger-Cats to add Mike Walker, Bernie Custis to Wall of Honour
Ontario News

Hamilton Tiger-Cats to add Mike Walker, Bernie Custis to Wall of Honour

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will add Canadian Football Hall of Famers Mike Walker and Bernie…

Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign Woods III, sign Canadian Makonzo
Ontario News

Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign Woods III, sign Canadian Makonzo

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American defensive back Lawrence Woods III and Canadian linebacker Enock Makonzo on Monday. Woods…