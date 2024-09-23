Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran Peters to one-year contract extension

September 23, 2024
The Canadian Press
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American cornerback Jamal Peters to a one-year contract extension Monday.

The deal keeps Peters with the CFL club through the 2025 season.

Peters, 27, has registered 38 tackles and four interceptions in 12 games this season, his first with Hamilton.

Peters signed with the Ticats as a free agent in February following three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. Peters helped the Argos win a Grey Cup title in 2022.

Peters has appeared in 48 regular-season games over four CFL seasons, recording 155 tackles, 15 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack. He was a CFL all-star in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

