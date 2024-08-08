‘Happy as punch,’ premiers reflect on Walz as Democrat running-mate pick

WASHINGTON — Premiers that share a border with Minnesota say Tim Walz understands America’s important cultural and trade relationship with Canada, after the governor was chosen as U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris’ running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket.

“I was happy as punch,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said of Walz’s candidacy during a news conference in Mississauga Wednesday.

Walz made his debut with Harris at an energy-filled rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, kicking off their battleground state tour.

The premier’s comments come just two months after the two met in Ford’s office at the Ontario legislature. Ford said they discussed how to strengthen the economic ties between Ontario and Minnesota, including the agriculture and energy sectors.

Walz is known for his “Minnesota nice” demeanour and leaders north of the 49th parallel are hoping his track record working with Canada will continue if the Democrats end up back in the White House.

“We shared a lot in common when we sat down,” Ford said.

Ontario and Minnesota do $7.6 billion in two-way trade, Ford said.

Ford said he and Walz — who once coached high school football — also tossed a ball around in his office before Ford gifted Walz a Canadian Football League football.

“We’re going to work well together if we get to that point,” Ford said.

Walz’s state shares a 885-kilometre border with Canada — stretching across Ontario and Manitoba.

“I think it would be good for Manitoba if somebody in the White House not only could point out our province on a map but also is a person who knows about our hydroelectricity, our (agriculture) industry,” said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew Wednesday.

“That’s what Gov. Walz could bring to the table.”

Kinew hasn’t tossed a football with Walz, but said there are binding cultural and economic ties between Manitoba and Minnesota.

Manitobans go to Minnesota to watch sports, go shopping and take holidays. There are also significant business connections in manufacturing, agriculture and energy.

“At the same time, we have a balancing act,” Kinew said.

Whichever party wins the election will be in power during a looming review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement in 2026 — the first since former president Donald Trump pushed to renegotiate the old North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s tenure brought more stability for the Canada-U.S. relationship but still enforced policies experts have called protectionist. It’s expected Harris, if elected, would follow Biden’s example.

In preparation for the trade talks, the Manitoba NDP government has connected with members of both parties, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who is rumoured to be a likely member of Trump’s cabinet if he returns to the White House.

North Dakota also shares a long border with Manitoba and Burgum has important insight into the Canada-U.S. relationship, Kinew said.

“Whichever way the American public decides to vote we are going to be working really hard to identify those key allies who have a familiarity with Manitoba,” Kinew said.

The new Democratic ticket has been met with a flurry of excitement since Biden stepped back from the nomination amid concerns about his age to endorse Harris.

Walz told a crowd of thousands about the importance of “community” at an outdoor rally he headlined with Harris Wednesday in Eau Claire, Wis.

The newly-formed Democratic team are decidedly taking a more positive tone, with Harris calling herself and Walz “joyful warriors” as they began the sprint to November’s election.

“This idea of caring for a neighbor, a kindness, a hand up when somebody needs it,” Walz told the crowd when a supporter seemed to receive help after struggling in the direct summer sun.

“That’s who we are.”

Walz’s opponent was on a similar path to make inroads in key states this week. Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance even ran up to Harris’ plane on an airport tarmac in Wisconsin Wednesday.

“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance joked with reporters.

Vance also responded to the Democrats’ recent labelling of their Republican opponents as “weird.” He told a crowd at his Eau Claire event that “if those people want to call me weird, I call it a badge of honor.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

– With files from The Associated Press