Harris, Thurman get top marks as Roughriders dominate CFL’s Week 16 honour roll

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders dominated the honour roll for Week 16 of the CFL season with quarterback Trevor Harris, linebacker Jameer Thurman and the offensive line among those earning top marks.

Harris led all offensive players with a player grade of 92.5 after completing 16 of 18 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown and running in another TD in Saskatchewan’s 37-29 win at Calgary on Friday.

Thurman topped defenders with a score of 70.7 for his performance, which included five defensive tackles and an interception.

The Roughriders offensive line had a unit grade of 84.8, with tackle Trevon Tate leading the unit with a 91.7 rating.

The line helped running back Ryquell Armstead rack up 207 rushing yards while limiting the Stampeders to one sack.

Armstead was second among offensive players with a grade of 86.2.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted weekly in the honour roll according to data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.