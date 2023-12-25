Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92

TORONTO — The founder of Canadian men’s clothing retailer Harry Rosen Inc. has died at 92.

Harry Rosen opened his first made-to-measure menswear store on Parliament Street in Toronto in 1954 along with his brother Lou and ran the company for 51 years until his son, Larry Rosen, became chairman and CEO in 2005.

In a statement, Larry confirmed his father’s passing on Sunday, saying he “willed his business into existence one client at a time.” He said Harry started “with a $500 loan and a dream.”

“His passion for menswear and fashion was contagious; his ability to teach and inspire were unparalleled,” the younger Rosen said.

“The team he built and the values he instilled have helped the business span across the country, three generations, and nearly 70 years. Words simply can’t summarize the impact he had on us all.”

An Order of Canada recipient in 2004, Rosen was involved philanthropically in the Canadian Paraplegic Association, Corporate Fund for Breast Cancer, Cancer Care Fund, Mt. Sinai Friends for Life campaign, United Way, CAMH and UHN.

While the company bearing his name was known for dressing Canada’s most prominent elite in tailored suits, with 20 retail stores across Canada, it has expanded in recent years to include a casual wear collection.

“From day one, Harry’s vision was to become a genuinely international men’s boutique that exemplifies service, advice, craftsmanship, personality and individualization in clothing and accessories for men,” the company’s website states.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when restrictions curtailed office work and social events — significantly slowing the demand for formal wear — the company ventured to break into a new category, grooming, and expanded its athleisure offerings.

The retailer also shifted existing brick-and-mortar relationships between its staff and customers online, allowing its wardrobe consultants to curate its website for clients down to specific size and colour recommendations.

The company said two years ago that it was able to triple its e-commerce sales in 2020 — reaching its 2023 target three years early.

Rosen is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn, along with four children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, a posting on the website of Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel said.

“He will be remembered for being a visionary and a true gentleman,” the posting stated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023.