Hate crime unit lays mischief charge after Toronto Starbucks vandalized

November 18, 2023 at 20 h 27 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto police hate-crime unit has charged a woman who allegedly vandalized a Starbucks in a Jewish neighbourhood.

Police say they were called to the coffee shop on Thursday and found the storefront littered with posters and writing.

They say they have charged 25-year-old Skigh Johnson with mischief interfere with the enjoyment of property.

A woman posting under the same name on TikTok says in a video that she vandalized a Starbucks with pro-Palestine sentiments.

She says she is not a criminal and is fighting for peace.

Police say the woman is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023.

