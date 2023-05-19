Hate crimes in Toronto decrease slightly in 2022, higher than pre-pandemic levels

TORONTO — The number of reported hate crimes in the City of Toronto decreased slightly in 2022 compared to the year before, but the figure was still much higher than pre-pandemic levels, the Toronto Police Service said.

Data released Thursday show 242 hate crimes were reported last year, a six per cent decrease compared to 2021, when 257 hate crimes were recorded.

Police said the 2022 figure is nonetheless 74 per cent higher than 2019, before the pandemic hit, when 139 hate crimes were recorded, and 40 per cent above the 10-year average between 2013 and 2022.

“Despite seeing a slight drop in reported hate crimes in 2022, we know they continue to be under reported for several reasons, including fear and retaliation,” Robert Johnson, deputy chief for Toronto police, said in a news release.

Police said 46 suspects were arrested and 112 charges were laid in connection to hate-motivated crimes in 2022.

Of the 242 reported crimes, 91 were motivated by race, ethnicity and nationality. Of those 91, 47 targeted members of the Black community, the report said.

There were 76 incidents directed against members of religious groups. Anti-Semitic incidents accounted for 83 per cent of that category, according to the report.

“The Jewish community represents 3.4% of the population in the City of Toronto while being victimized in approximately 26% of the total hate crimes,” data show.

The force said members of the Jewish and Black communities were the most common targets of hate-motivated acts of vandalism, while members of the LGBTQ community were the most frequent victims of hate-motivated assault.

It also said that while anti-Asian hate crimes decreased in 2022, they were still higher than pre-pandemic years.

Police said 52 hate crimes were reported at schools in 2022, but 90 per cent of such crimes were non-violent. Seven such crimes were also recorded at places of worships.

Hate crimes targeting Ukrainians and Russians also increased following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the figures show.

The report said “hate-motivated crimes have longer lasting serious side-effects for society as a whole.”

“A hate-motivated crime not only victimizes the individual, but also the entire group the person belongs to, resulting in the increased isolation, stress and vulnerability of that particular group.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.