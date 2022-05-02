Hate-motivated crimes up 22 per cent annually in Toronto, police say

May 2, 2022 at 17 h 22 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Hate-motivated crimes up 22 per cent annually in Toronto, police say

Toronto police say there has been a 22 per cent increase in hate crimes in the city.

The force says there were 257 hate-motivated incidents in 2021, up from 210 such incidents the year before.

Police say the pandemic and geopolitical events are believed to be contributing factors in the increase.

The force says religion, ethnic or national origin were the dominant motivating factors in the incidents.

It says east and southeast Asian communities were the most targeted.

Toronto police say they are expanding their hate crime unit.

Police Chief James Ramer says hate crimes are increasing year over year.

“Hate crimes victimize not only the person, but also the communities they identify with and the negative effects can be long-lasting,” Ramer said in a written statement. 

“We know hate crimes often go unreported and we are committed to working alongside our community partners to break down barriers and develop relationships so that more people will feel comfortable coming forward to report these crimes.”

East and southeast Asian communities were the predominant victims of assaults, followed by the Black community while Jewish and Black communities were the predominant groups targeted for mischief incidents, police said. 

Black and LGBTQ communities were the dominant group for being threatened, the force said. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2022. 

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Large drone carrying firearms found in tree in southwestern Ontario
Ontario News

Large drone carrying firearms found in tree in southwestern Ontario

Provincial police say they're investigating after a large drone carrying handguns was found stuck in…

Ontario News

Scarborough shooting that left five Muslim men injured not hate-motivated, police say

Toronto police say a drive-by shooting that left five Muslim men injured near a Scarborough mosque was…