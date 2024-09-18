Health Canada approves updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

TORONTO — Doses of Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine are expected to begin arriving in Canada “within days,” a spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada says, although availability will depend on the immunization rollout in each province and territory.

Health Canada announced Tuesday it had authorized Moderna’s latest COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus.

The mRNA vaccine, called Spikevax, has been reformulated to target the KP.2 subvariant of Omicron, it said.

The updated version replaces the previous formulation of the vaccine that was released last year, which targeted the XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.

The timelines for when people can roll up their sleeves to get the new shot is up to the provinces and territories, Public Health Agency of Canada spokesperson Anna Maddison said in an email Tuesday.

“Canada has secured sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines to meet provincial and territorial demand requirements for fall and winter 2024 vaccination campaigns,” she said.

Health Canada recently asked provinces and territories to get rid of their older COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the most current vaccine will be used during this fall’s respiratory virus season.

It is also reviewing two other updated COVID-19 vaccines but has not yet authorized them. They are Pfizer’s Comirnaty, which is also an mRNA vaccine, as well as Novavax’s protein-based vaccine.

“Health Canada anticipates issuing a decision regarding the Novavax and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over the next weeks,” Maddison said.

Like Moderna’s vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine under review targets the KP.2 strain. The Novavax vaccine targets the JN.1 variant. KP.2 is a sublineage of JN.1.

The JN.1 group, including its sublineages, continues to be the dominant lineage group in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada’s COVID-19 update page.

Moderna’s vaccine is approved for adults and children six months of age and older, the company said in a news release Tuesday.

“With vaccines ready, Moderna will begin delivery of updated doses to the Public Health Agency of Canada, ensuring supply is available in time for provincial and territorial vaccination campaigns,” the release said.

In May, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued guidance for use of updated COVID-19 vaccines this fall, pending their approval by Health Canada.

In that guidance, NACI strongly recommended updated COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults 65 and older, people living in long-term care and other group living settings, people with underlying conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness, people from Indigenous and racialized communities, and those who are pregnant or who provide essential community services.

NACI also said all other adults and children six months or older should also be eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccination this fall.

As of Sept. 8, the viral activity level of COVID-19 in this country is “moderate,” according to Public Health Agency of Canada’s wastewater testing data.

Levels of other respiratory diseases — specifically influenza and RSV — in wastewater are currently “low.”

