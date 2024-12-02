Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan names Annesley Wallace as next chief executive

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan has named Annesley Wallace as its new president and chief executive, effective April 1.

Wallace will take over from Jeff Wendling, who announced his retirement in September.

She is currently the executive vice-president of strategy and corporate development and president of power and energy solutions at TC Energy.

Before working at the pipeline company, Wallace was chief pension officer and executive vice-president and global head of infrastructure at OMERS, the pension fund for Ontario municipal employees.

She will start work at HOOPP on March 1 as part of a transition period before assuming the CEO duties on April 1.

HOOPP manages pensions for Ontario’s hospital and community-based healthcare sector, with more than 670 participating employers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)

