Healthier Senators beat Sharks 5-3, snap five-game losing skid

March 2, 2025 at 3 h 29 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored and added an assist to keep his 11-game point streak alive, Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto returned to the lineup and scored, and the Ottawa Senators ended a five-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

The Senators didn’t get off to a great start but made up for it with a strong finish.

Trailing 2-1 to start the third, the Senators scored a pair of goals 94 seconds apart to take the lead.

Tkachuk tied the game scoring on a two-man advantage and just over a minute later a weird bounce provided Stutzle with his 19th of the year. David Perron and Michael Amadio also scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark stopped 34 shots for his first win since Dec. 19.

Tyler Toffoli, Timothy Liljegren and Will Smith scored for the Sharks. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves.

Takeaways

The Sharks controlled the game for long stretches but weren’t able to shut down the Senators when most needed.

The Senators started slow and didn’t have their best game overall but managed to capitalize on their chances.

Key moment

The Senators made the most of a two-man advantage in the third period to tie the game 2-2.

Key stat

Stutzle has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) through his 11-game point streak.

Up next

The Sharks visit Toronto on Monday. The Senators visit Washington on Monday.

