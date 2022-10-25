Heather Zordel resigns as chair of Ontario Securities Commission

October 25, 2022 — Changed at 8 h 40 min on October 25, 2022
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The chair of the Ontario Securities Commission has stepped down less than a year after taking the job.

A spokesperson for Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the minister accepted Heather Zordel’s resignation on Oct. 21.

No reason was given for Zordel’s departure.

The OSC was recently reorganized in a move that split the roles of chair and chief executive into two distinct positions.

Zordel was the first chair of the provincial securities regulator under the new structure.

She had been appointed to a two-year term that was to run until April 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.

