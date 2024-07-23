Hendrix, Ajou claim top scores in weekly CFL honour roll

TORONTO — Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou and defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were among the top performers in the CFL’s weekly honour roll Tuesday.

Ajou was the top-rated offensive player with a grade of 81.3. He had four catches for 110 yards in Saskatchewan’s 19-9 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

Hendrix earned top defensive player honours with a grade of 87.8. He registered two tackles and a sack in Hamilton’s 27-24 home win over the Toronto Argonauts, the Ticats first victory of the season.

Saskatchewan had the top-rated offensive line with a combined score of 70.9. Jacob Brammer (76.8), Logan Ferland (67.8) and Peter Godber (67.1) were the top-three performers while Brammer also recorded the top individual grade.

The other winners included Saskatchewan quarterback Shea Patterson (80.0 grade), B.C. running back William Stanback (79.2) Calgary linebacker Micah Awe (74.1), Stampeders defensive back Kobe Williams (81.2), B.C. returner Terry Williams (69.6), Hamilton punter Nik Constantinou (78.2) and Toronto special-teams player Tyson Hergott (90.6).

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by PFF, a sports analytics company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.