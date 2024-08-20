Here’s a list of July inflation rates for Canadian provinces

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate was 2.5 per cent in July, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.1 per cent (2.3)

— Prince Edward Island: 2.0 per cent (3.4)

— Nova Scotia: 2.3 per cent (3.5)

— New Brunswick: 2.9 per cent (2.8)

— Quebec: 2.3 per cent (2.2)

— Ontario: 2.7 per cent (3.0)

— Manitoba: 1.8 per cent (1.4)

— Saskatchewan: 1.6 per cent (1.4)

— Alberta: 2.7 per cent (3.0)

— British Columbia: 2.8 per cent (2.6)

