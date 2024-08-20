Here’s a list of July inflation rates for selected Canadian cities

August 20, 2024 at 12 h 52 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate was 2.5 per cent in July, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L.: 2.3 per cent (2.8)

— Charlottetown-Summerside: 2.3 per cent (3.7)

— Halifax: 2.6 per cent (3.6)

— Saint John, N.B.: 2.7 per cent (2.6)

— Quebec City: 2.2 per cent (2.2)

— Montreal: 2.6 per cent (2.5)

— Ottawa: 2.4 per cent (2.7)

— Toronto: 3.1 per cent (3.4)

— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 2.7 per cent (1.6)

— Winnipeg: 2.0 per cent (1.5)

— Regina: 1.6 per cent (1.4)

— Saskatoon: 1.8 per cent (1.9)

— Edmonton: 2.4 per cent (2.7)

— Calgary: 2.9 per cent (3.6)

— Vancouver: 2.5 per cent (2.3)

— Victoria: 2.7 per cent (2.9)

— Whitehorse: 1.4 per cent (1.9)

— Yellowknife: 2.4 per cent (1.8)

— Iqaluit: 1.0 per cent (1.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

