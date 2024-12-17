Here’s a list of November inflation rates for Canadian provinces

December 17, 2024 at 13 h 49 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate was 1.9 per cent in November, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.2 per cent (1.1)

— Prince Edward Island: 1.8 per cent (1.3)

— Nova Scotia: 1.7 per cent (1.5)

— New Brunswick: 2.0 per cent (1.8)

— Quebec: 1.5 per cent (1.6)

— Ontario: 1.8 per cent (2.0)

— Manitoba: 0.9 per cent (1.1)

— Saskatchewan: 1.6 per cent (1.6)

— Alberta: 2.8 per cent (3.0)

— British Columbia: 2.3 per cent (2.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

