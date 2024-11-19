Here’s a list of October inflation rates for Canadian provinces

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate was two per cent in October, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.1 per cent (0.7)

— Prince Edward Island: 1.3 per cent (1.0)

— Nova Scotia: 1.5 per cent (0.9)

— New Brunswick: 1.8 per cent (0.9)

— Quebec: 1.6 per cent (1.3)

— Ontario: 2.0 per cent (1.9)

— Manitoba: 1.1 per cent (0.8)

— Saskatchewan: 1.6 per cent (0.7)

— Alberta: 3.0 per cent (1.9)

— British Columbia: 2.4 per cent (2.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.