Here’s a list of September inflation rates for Canadian provinces

October 15, 2024 at 13 h 26 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate was 1.6 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.7 per cent (1.3)

— Prince Edward Island: 1.0 per cent (1.2)

— Nova Scotia: 0.9 per cent (1.2)

— New Brunswick: 0.9 per cent (1.8)

— Quebec: 1.3 per cent (1.5)

— Ontario: 1.9 per cent (2.1)

— Manitoba: 0.8 per cent (1.3)

— Saskatchewan: 0.7 per cent (1.1)

— Alberta: 1.9 per cent (2.0)

— British Columbia: 2.0 per cent (2.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.

