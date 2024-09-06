Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for August, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent in August. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.4 per cent (9.6)
_ Prince Edward Island 8.2 per cent (8.9)
_ Nova Scotia 6.7 per cent (7.0)
_ New Brunswick 6.5 per cent (7.2)
_ Quebec 5.7 per cent (5.7)
_ Ontario 7.1 per cent (6.7)
_ Manitoba 5.8 per cent (5.7)
_ Saskatchewan 5.4 per cent (5.4)
_ Alberta 7.7 per cent (7.1)
_ British Columbia 5.8 per cent (5.5)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.