Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for August, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent in August. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.4 per cent (9.6)

_ Prince Edward Island 8.2 per cent (8.9)

_ Nova Scotia 6.7 per cent (7.0)

_ New Brunswick 6.5 per cent (7.2)

_ Quebec 5.7 per cent (5.7)

_ Ontario 7.1 per cent (6.7)

_ Manitoba 5.8 per cent (5.7)

_ Saskatchewan 5.4 per cent (5.4)

_ Alberta 7.7 per cent (7.1)

_ British Columbia 5.8 per cent (5.5)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.