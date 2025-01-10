Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for December, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.4 per cent (10.8)

_ Prince Edward Island 8.5 per cent (8.0)

_ Nova Scotia 6.3 per cent (6.1)

_ New Brunswick 7.8 per cent (6.9)

_ Quebec 5.6 per cent (5.9)

_ Ontario 7.5 per cent (7.6)

_ Manitoba 6.2 per cent (5.8)

_ Saskatchewan 5.9 per cent (5.6)

_ Alberta 6.7 per cent (7.5)

_ British Columbia 6.0 per cent (5.7)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.