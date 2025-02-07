Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for January, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent in January. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.6 per cent (10.5)

_ Prince Edward Island 7.2 per cent (8.5)

_ Nova Scotia 5.9 per cent (6.3)

_ New Brunswick 6.4 per cent (7.7)

_ Quebec 5.4 per cent (5.6)

_ Ontario 7.6 per cent (7.5)

_ Manitoba 6.1 per cent (6.2)

_ Saskatchewan 5.4 per cent (6.0)

_ Alberta 6.7 per cent (6.7)

_ British Columbia 6.0 per cent (5.9)

