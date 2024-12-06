Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for November, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.8 per cent in November. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.8 per cent (10.1)

_ Prince Edward Island 8.0 per cent (10.0)

_ Nova Scotia 6.1 per cent (6.2)

_ New Brunswick 6.9 per cent (6.8)

_ Quebec 5.9 per cent (5.7)

_ Ontario 7.6 per cent (6.8)

_ Manitoba 5.8 per cent (5.9)

_ Saskatchewan 5.6 per cent (6.0)

_ Alberta 7.5 per cent (7.3)

_ British Columbia 5.7 per cent (5.8)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.