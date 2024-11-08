Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for October, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.5 per cent in October. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.1 per cent (10.0)

_ Prince Edward Island 10.0 per cent (7.1)

_ Nova Scotia 6.2 per cent (6.3)

_ New Brunswick 6.8 per cent (6.7)

_ Quebec 5.7 per cent (5.5)

_ Ontario 6.8 per cent (6.9)

_ Manitoba 5.9 per cent (5.7)

_ Saskatchewan 6.0 per cent (5.7)

_ Alberta 7.3 per cent (7.5)

_ British Columbia 5.8 per cent (6.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.