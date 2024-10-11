Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for September, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.5 per cent in September. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.0 per cent (10.4)

_ Prince Edward Island 7.1 per cent (8.2)

_ Nova Scotia 6.3 per cent (6.7)

_ New Brunswick 6.7 per cent (6.5)

_ Quebec 5.5 per cent (5.7)

_ Ontario 6.9 per cent (7.1)

_ Manitoba 5.7 per cent (5.8)

_ Saskatchewan 5.7 per cent (5.4)

_ Alberta 7.5 per cent (7.7)

_ British Columbia 6.0 per cent (5.8)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.