Here’s the latest as Canada faces steel and aluminum tariffs from the United States

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will impose 25 per cent tariffs on all aluminum and steel imports to the U.S., including those from Canada, on March 12.

Here’s the latest news:

9 a.m.

A report by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s business data lab says Saint John, N.B., Calgary and Windsor, Ont., are the Canadian cities most vulnerable to U.S. tariffs.

The report noted that key energy export centres were exposed as well as cities in southwestern Ontario where the province’s auto and manufacturing hubs are located.

It also pointed to Hamilton, a major producer of steel, and Saguenay and Trois-Rivières in Quebec where the province’s aluminum and forestry producers are located.

“President Trump’s proposed tariffs will have significant consequences for the global economy — but for some of Canada’s cities, the threat is far more local and personal,” said Stephen Tapp, the chamber’s chief economist.

8:20 a.m.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh issued a statement saying Canada cannot let the tariff threats go unanswered.

Singh is calling for Ottawa to respond with dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs and changes to procurement so Canada buys Canadian-made steel and aluminum for Canadian construction and manufacturing.

He is also seeking a 100 per cent tariff on Elon Musk’s Teslas coming into the country.

“Donald Trump has unleashed a trade war on Canada and our workers. We can’t let it go unanswered, and we can’t let working Canadians pay the price for Trump’s attack,” Singh said.

7 a.m.

The Aluminium Association of Canada says U.S. tariffs will hurt U.S. jobs and U.S. industries, including defence, automotive, construction and housing.

Association chief executive Jean Simard says a tariff will only drive prices higher – hurting Americans in their pocketbooks and undermining the agenda the U.S. government says it wants to achieve.

The association says Canadian aluminum workers produce the metal that is processed, transformed and fabricated into parts, components, and everyday products by more than 700,000 U.S. manufacturing workers.

It says imposing tariffs will only raise costs for U.S. consumers and businesses in the middle of inflation reduction efforts.

5 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will work to convince the U.S. that President Donald Trump’s promised tariffs will hurt both countries.

A senior government official says Trudeau spoke with U.S. Vice-President JD Vance about the impact steel tariffs would have in Ohio, which Vance previously represented in the U.S. Senate.

Trudeau and Vance are both in Paris for a global summit on AI.

Trudeau briefly spoke to reporters before attending a plenary at the summit where Vance spoke.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.