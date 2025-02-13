Here’s the latest as Canada faces U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats

OTTAWA — The 13 premiers and Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc are in Washington, D.C. today looking to convince Republicans that U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose steep tariffs on Canada is not in their best interests. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Brussels meeting with European allies as Canada looks to shore up support against those tariffs.

Here’s the latest (all times eastern):

3 p.m.

Premiers enter the White House for their meeting with Trump administration officials.

2:15 p.m.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says the premiers requested a meeting with White House officials because they wanted to make sure their message about the damage tariffs would do on both sides of the border is heard.

Holt says they wanted to pass on the message to as many people as possible, gain insights, build relationships, ask questions and understand Trump’s ultimate objectives.

She says she’s not sure whether Trump will be at the meeting but adds a number of “senior” White House officials are expected to be present.

1:40 p.m.

Canada’s premiers are heading to the White House today for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior advisers amid tariff threats. The meeting was not initially scheduled for the premiers but they cancelled all other events Wednesday afternoon as a result.

1:30 p.m.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he’s optimistic about conversations with U.S. lawmakers, while also stressing that tariffs on steel and aluminum with hurt both Americans and Canadians.

He says he’s “confident” he has the attention of Trump’s administration and they agreed to work closely together over the coming days.

He says tariffs are not in the “economic interest” of the U.S. and he told his American counterparts that Canadians have become “quite emotional” in the last few weeks over the threats from Trump.

12:35 p.m.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says premiers are trying to stress the importance of the U.S.-Canada relationship with American lawmakers.

He says the “last thing” B.C. wants to do right now is seek further economic integration with the U.S. because of the tariff threats.

He says if Canada is hit by tariffs it should “hit back,” and that nothing is off the table for his province in terms of retaliation.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says that while Canadians win when they stick up for themselves, they also need to build relationships with Americans.

12:30 p.m.

Canada’s new “fentanyl czar” says he’s met with many people working at the border during his first day in the post, and he looks forward to getting on with the job.

Joined by Public Safety Minister David McGuinty in Lansdowne, Ont., Kevin Brosseau says collaboration will be a “fundamental element” of his job.

He says Canadians should be committed to limiting the “scourge” of fentanyl and he hopes to get to Washington as soon as possible to talk with his American counterparts.

McGuinty says Canada’s sovereignty is not up for discussion and Canadians need to remind Americans there’s “a lot at stake.”

12 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says both Canada and the U.S. would be hurt in a trade war and the premiers are trying to warn Americans that the threat is serious.

He says businesses, the market and citizens “hate uncertainty” and Canada needs to make a deal with Trump as soon as possible.

11:45 a.m.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the priority should be to create an all-encompassing agreement with the U.S.

He says nothing should be left off the table, including export tariffs.

8:30 a.m.

Ford says premiers are making the case against all tariffs to business groups, lobbyists and Republican lawmakers. They are not meeting with Trump himself.

It’s the first time all 13 premiers have been in the U.S. capital together.

6:30 a.m.

Defence Minister Bill Blair says Trump’s comments about making Canada the 51st state are not a “real threat.” Blair is in Brussels today meeting with NATO allies and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. He and Trudeau had breakfast with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte today.

Blair says Canadians are rightly offended by Trump’s repeated comments but he does not see them as a serious threat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025