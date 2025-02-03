Here’s the latest as Canada prepares for Trump tariffs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last night Canada will retaliate after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed 25 per cent tariffs against Canadian goods would go into effect Tuesday.

Trudeau said Saturday that Canada will respond with 25 per cent tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods, including alcohol, furniture and natural resources.

Here’s the latest (all times Eastern):

8:27 p.m.

Justin Trudeau says he has spoken with António Costa, president of the European Council, ahead of the European Council’s Informal European Union leaders’ retreat tomorrow.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau and Costa discussed the imposition of U.S. tariffs and Canada’s response, and both leaders underscored the importance of continued co-operation to promote security and economic prosperity for people on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Prime Minister’s office says Trudeau and Costa agreed to remain in close contact.

8:21 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is speaking to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and leaders from Mexico on Monday about the tariffs order.

Speaking to reporters after deplaning from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, he says Canada and Mexico would have to balance out the trade deficit and stop fentanyl from coming into the U.S. for tariffs to be lifted.

5:38 p.m.

The Prince Edward Island government says it is taking immediate steps to remove U.S. made products from liquor stores and limiting procurement with U.S.-based companies.

The province says all American wines, beers and spirits will be removed from the shelves at provincial liquor stores and will not be available in restaurants across the country, which are supplied by the PEI Liquor Control Commission.

The PEI government is also reviewing its procurement processes and says it will limit commerce with U.S. companies wherever possible — a move the province says includes cancelling existing contracts.

5:24 p.m.

The premier of the Northwest Territories says that even though the N.W.T. has limited direct exports to the United States, it’s still exploring ways to contribute to Canada’s countermeasures against U.S. tariffs.

R.J. Simpson says they include reviewing procurement policies to eliminate purchases from U.S. companies where possible, as well as halting the Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission’s purchase of American goods.

In a statement over the weekend, Simpson encouraged domestic tourism by inviting Canadians to explore the Northwest Territories, and also asked Northerners to travel within Canada.

He also advanced strategic infrastructure projects like the Mackenzie Valley Highway and the Slave Geological Province Corridor, which he says would strengthen Canadian supply chains and improve access to our rich deposits of critical minerals.

3 p.m.

The Quebec government is directing the province’s liquor board to pull all U.S. products off its shelves by Tuesday.

Finance Minister Éric Girard says the Société des alcools du Québec has also been asked to stop supplying American products to grocery stores, bars and restaurants.

2:22 p.m.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says his province will direct its provincial liquor corporation to stop selling American products effective Tuesday and to stop ordering American liquor.

Kinew told a news conference Sunday that an announcement would be coming Tuesday about tax deferrals and other measures to help businesses affected by the tariffs.

Kinew says some Manitobans will feel the effects of the tariff right away, but for others it will take time.

He says the tariff poses a threat to Canadian sovereignty and the dispute with the U.S. will be a “multi-year situation.”

1:45 p.m.

Loblaws CEO Per Bank says the country’s largest grocery chain is taking some steps to minimize the impact of U.S. tariffs on its customers.

That includes making an extra effort to buy food grown and made in Canada, he says, and looking for alternatives to U.S. imports from other countries, including Mexico, “which has also been subjected to these unnecessary tariffs.”

12:45 p.m.

Canada is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on an array of goods originating in the United States — from meat and milk to carpets and curtains.

The federal government released a detailed list of the retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion in goods one day after U.S. President Donald Trump dragged Canada into an unprecedented trade war.

Canada’s initial response takes effect Tuesday, when the U.S. tariffs are to be applied, with more Canadian retaliatory tariffs expected to follow in the coming weeks.

12:40 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says U.S. products will be pulled from his province’s liquor stores by Tuesday.

He’s urging people locally and around the world to buy responsibly and stand up to what he describes as the “American bully.”

12:25 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging people to buy products made in Canada.

“Check the labels. Let’s do our part. Wherever we can, choose Canada,” he wrote on social media.

12 p.m.

The president of the United Steelworkers union is asking President Donald Trump to reverse the decision to impose tariffs on Canada.

David McCall says about US$1.3 trillion worth of goods cross the Canada-U.S. border annually, and the tariffs will threaten the stability of industries on both sides of the border.

He says the U.S. should work to reform the trade system through targeted tariffs on countries that violate U.S. trade laws and by working closely with allies, not with what he calls “sweeping actions that undermine crucial relationships.”

11:30 a.m.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is urging the Liberal government to recall Parliament to put in place a “Canada first” plan to handle the economic repercussions from the tariffs.

The plan he’s proposing includes retaliating “dollar for dollar” by targeting industries that will have a maximum impact on the United States while harming Canadian consumers as little as possible.

He’s also proposing an emergency tax cut for Canadians, approving job-creating projects including pipelines and mines, knocking down interprovincial trade barriers, rebuilding Canada’s military and securing borders.

11 a.m.

Justin Trudeau’s office says the prime minister is remaining in “close contact” with his Mexican counterpart as the U.S. imposes tariffs on both countries.

Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke Saturday to discuss trade and investment as well as their respective efforts to enhance border security and combat illegal drugs.

A summary of the conversation states that the leaders have agreed to continue working together in areas of common interest and to enhance the bilateral relationship between Canada and Mexico.

8:56 a.m.

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture says it’s “extremely disappointed” in the tariffs coming Tuesday.

“These tariffs are going to have negative consequences for farmers and consumers on both sides of the border. There’s no question,” says Keith Currie, CFA president, in a statement.

8:30 a.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says American products will be removed from LCBO shelves on Tuesday.

He says this means the LCBO, which is the province’s alcohol wholesaler, will also remove American products from its catalogue so that Ontario-based restaurants and sellers can’t order or restock them.

“There’s never been a better time to choose an amazing Ontario-made or Canadian-made product,” Ford says in a statement.

8:26 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his trade claims about the U.S. subsidizing Canada in a post on his social media site Truth Social.

“We don’t need anything they have,” says Trump, calling out energy, cars and lumber in particular.

Trump also repeated his comments about Canada becoming the “51st state.”

8:03 a.m.

Federal Liberal party candidate Chrystia Freeland is urging people to buy Canadian in a campaign email.

“The next time you go grocery shopping, or pick something up for the kids, check where what you are buying is made. If you can, Buy Canadian. And, try your best not to buy products made in the United States,” says Freeland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.