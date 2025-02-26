Here’s the latest as the Liberal leadership candidates face off in English debate

OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidates Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis squared off in an English-language debate in Montreal.

The event was moderated by former CBC journalist Hannah Thibedeau of Global Public Affairs.

Here’s the latest (all times eastern):

11:21 p.m.

In a post on X, Carney says it was a “privilege” to join his opponents onstage for the Liberal leadership debates.

He thanked the staff and volunteers who organized the events.

11 p.m.

In a scrum, Carney says that to balance the operating budget, he would not make cuts to public service, transfers to provinces or individuals.

He says he would focus on “broader program spending” and increase their productivity.

Carney’s website says he would slow the growth of government spending, initially cap the size of the public service and review spending with an emphasis on “outcomes and technology to reduce inefficiencies.”

10:50 p.m.

Asked in a scrum after the debate why he has time to fill out security clearance papers but hasn’t yet disclosed his corporate interests, Carney deflects. He asks why he’s found time to fill out the papers to obtain his clearance in two weeks while Poilievre — after three years as leader of the Conservative party — has not. Carney says the idea that someone can lead a political party and be prime minister without having access to secret information is “irresponsible.”

Asked about his financial interests again in a followup question, Carney says he will be subject to ethics and conflict of interest rules and will happily to comply with them if he is selected as leader of the Liberal party.

10:45 p.m.

In a scrum after the debate, Freeland says she thinks there needs to be a “carefully-managed” decline in the number of public servants through ordinary attrition and the adoption of “technologies.” She says that’s how to ensure Canadians receive the affordability measures they need.

10:22 p.m.

Asked by The Canadian Press in a scrum if the carbon tax is a bad policy, if it was marketed badly and how long she would keep it, Gould says the government did not do a good job of talking about pricing carbon pollution. She says the government allowed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to mislead Canadians.

Gould says her plan is to freeze the planned increase to the carbon tax to give Canadians a break, though she says the policy tackles climate change, reduces emissions and maintains affordability.

9:55 p.m.

The leadership debate started and ended with comments about U.S. President Donald Trump.

In her closing statement, Freeland says she hopes Trump is watching the debate and sees that the candidates will fight for Canada. Baylis says Canada will overcome Trump’s “attacks” and that he will defend the country from his threats against its economy, culture and sovereignty.

9:50 p.m.

After the candidates are asked how they would differentiate themselves from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gould says she was proud of the government’s record but that it made mistakes.

Baylis says he’s the candidate most distant from Trudeau and would differentiate himself by being much more focused on the economy.

Carney says he’s different from Trudeau as he’s laser focused on the economy, is more hands-on and is a good communicator. Freeland avoids the question but says she’s her own person.

9:35 p.m.

After candidates are asked if they would end the consumer carbon tax, Carney says he would because it has become “too divisive” and there are “better ways” to accomplish emissions reductions, including having big polluters pay.

Freeland says she would end the consumer carbon tax because “democracy is about listening to people” and Canadians don’t think the policy works for them.

Baylis says the carbon tax isn’t working and that he would adapt it by investing funds in programs and Canadian companies that can find ways to fight climate change directly.

Gould has said that while she won’t cancel the consumer carbon tax, she would cancel the increase planned for April 1.

9:20 p.m.

Carney, Freeland and Gould say that to improve Canadians’ access to physicians, the government needs to make it easier for health professionals to work across the country and for foreign health professionals to work in Canada. Baylis says Canada needs to give nurse practitioners a greater role in the system, expand pharmacists’ scope of practice and invest in home care.

9:15 p.m.

To make home ownership more feasible for more Canadians, Gould says she would create an industrial housing strategy and boost the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive. Freeland says she would cut taxes for first-time homebuyers and increase the amount people can put in their First Home Savings Account.

Baylis says he would create jobs and get the cost of living under control. Carney says Canada should double the rate of home building through the use of technology and by cutting developer fees and increasing incomes. He says he would remove GST on first-time home purchases.

9:10 p.m.

Asked how to win the support of younger Canadians who are shifting to the right, Gould says she would “supercharge” housing investments and address the cost of living. Baylis calls for investments in universities and says he would increase supports for social housing and first-time homebuyers.

Freeland says she would focus on affordability by cutting taxes and capping credit card fees. Carney says housing is central to the issue and that he would also expand opportunities for younger Canadians by focusing on infrastructure, supporting universities and skills training.

8:55 p.m.

Asked how they would manage Canada’s budget, former finance minister Freeland says she would harness the recent wave of Canadian patriotism to build a stronger economy with more jobs and investment. Baylis says he would bring fiscal discipline back to Ottawa. Carney says it’s important to focus on the outcomes of programs and to spend less and invest more.

Baylis says he would boost productivity in government and build two new gas pipelines to help Canada move away from reliance on the U.S. market. Freeland says it’s important to invest in physical and social infrastructure in order to increase productivity.

8:43 p.m.

Carney says he’s filled out his forms to receive his security clearance and expects to get it in the “near future,” and calls Poilievre irresponsible for not getting his clearance.

8:33 p.m.

After the candidates are asked whether they would match the U.K.’s plan to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2027, Carney says he will spend defence dollars as “rapidly as possible.” Freeland says she plans to hit 2 per cent by 2027.

Baylis says he doesn’t think reaching two per cent in three or four years is “doable” but members of the Canadian Armed Forces should be paid better and there should be more domestic investment in defence research and development. Gould says she’s committed to increasing defence spending by 2027 by boosting salaries for military personnel, and calls for the appointment of a “procurement czar”.

8:30 p.m.

Asked what Canada should be doing with its allies, Gould says Canada needs to reach the two per cent NATO defence spending target and continue with its international assistance.

Freeland says she would reach out to Nordic nations, European allies and Asian democratic partners to build closer relationships, adding that “we need to be ready for a world where the U.S. isn’t the leader of the free world anymore.”

8:08 p.m.

The debate begins with a conversation about U.S. President Donald Trump.

Asked to explain how he would stand up for Canada against Trump, Baylis cites his experience in business. Carney says it’s important to have economic expertise and insists that Canada will never be part of the United States. Gould says she has a lot of experience standing up to bullies in the House of Commons. Freeland says Trump poses the greatest threat to Canada since the Second World War and that Canada can use its resources to pressure the U.S.

Freeland says Canada needs to look for allies among countries like Mexico, Panama and Denmark that are facing challenges to their sovereignty from the Trump administration. Carney agrees and says Canada also needs to build up its economy.

8:02 p.m.

Candidates share their opening statements. The candidates speak about economic issues, Canada’s sovereignty and Trump’s threats.

8 p.m.

The English-language debate begins.

7 p.m.

With an hour to go before the debate, polling analyst Philippe J. Fournier of 338Canada says last night was a “practice run” and that tonight is the main event.

Fournier says all the polls now suggest Carney is the front-runner and that he will be watching to see if the other candidates attack him in this debate, after the collegial tone of Monday’s event.

Recent polls suggest that the Liberals gain traction with Carney as leader, Fournier says, adding that the numbers could still revert back. He says a “prudent approach” would be the best route for Carney in the debate and that he doesn’t expect to see him go on the offensive.

6:33 p.m.

Carney posts a video to X showing him arriving at the debate’s venue, welcomed by a group of fans holding signs with his logo. In the video, he tells reporters that he’s feeling “really good” and looking forward to “another great discussion.”

4 p.m.

Thibedeau, the moderator for Tuesday night’s event, says in an interview that the debates are being held in a Montreal studio where movies like “The Terminal” with Tom Hanks were filmed.

Standing in the debate room, where four podiums and a large, red Liberal backdrop have been set up, Thibedeau says that while the debate themes were chosen by registered Liberals across the country, no one but her knows exactly what the questions will be.

3:15 p.m.

Ahead of the second of two leadership debates, disqualified candidate Ruby Dhalla issues a news release indicating that she will be taking part in a live debate breakdown with TikToker Mario Zelaya, beginning at 8 p.m.

Dhalla, who was kicked out of the race by the Liberal party on Friday, says she has been preparing for the debate since entering the leadership race and she “won’t be silenced.” Dhalla says she plans to discuss topics like the economy, affordability and climate action.

3 p.m.

Liberal leadership candidates Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis are expected to arrive in Montreal later today for the English-language debate, set to begin at 8 p.m.

The Liberal Party of Canada has shared the list of topics up for discussion. They’re the same topics discussed during Monday night’s French-language debate: Canada-U. S. relations, expanding Canada’s economy, affordability, housing and health care, and climate action.

The candidates shared posts and videos on social media ahead of the debate. Carney’s post says that “Canadians want change” and he’s ready to deliver it. In a post on X, Gould says she’s running because Canada “needs a leader with political experience, a bold vision and the ability to bring people together.”

Baylis’s message highlights his business experience and says Canada needs a leader who understands how to boost the economy, create jobs and protect the country’s sovereignty from people like Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and U.S. President Donald Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.