Here’s the latest on the crash of a Delta plane at Toronto’s Pearson airport

A Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed and flipped on the tarmac at Pearson airport on Monday afternoon, injuring multiple passengers.

Here’s the latest on the crash aftermath and the ongoing investigation. All times eastern.

5:10 p.m.

Investigators examining the wreckage of the plane say they’ve recovered the aircraft’s cockpit and flight data recorders.

Senior investigator Ken Webster of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says they have been sent to a lab for further analysis.

Webster says it’s far too early to say what the cause of the accident might be, but investigators will share more information when they are able to.

5 p.m.

A veteran aviator and flight instructor says videos posted online of the Delta plane crash suggest the flight did not appear to slow its descent right before it touched down with a “flare” – or an upward motion of its nose.

U.S.-based consultant Kit Darby also says the videos appear to show the plane’s right wing touching the ground, leading to the plane flipping over.

He says while it is difficult to tell how hard the landing was, the plane’s landing gear is designed to withstand very high levels of impact, and something may have broken in order for the wing to touch the ground during landing.

12:47 p.m.

Peel Region paramedics say they treated a “multitude of injuries” at the scene of Monday’s crash, including back sprains and head injuries, as well as nausea from exposure to jet fuel fumes.

Emergency crew supervisors say the firefighters’ response to the fiery plane crash was “very quick” and “textbook.”

But they deflected questions about the state of the runway and weather conditions at the time of the crash, citing an ongoing investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

12:30 p.m.

Pearson airport authorities say the wreckage of the Delta plane is expected to remain on the runway for the next 48 hours as investigators try to piece together the cause of the crash.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority President and CEO Deborah Flint told reporters that the airport is in “recovery mode” after hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed because of the crash and two winter storms that hit the region in the days leading up to it.

Flint says investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are on scene, as well as teams from Delta Air Lines, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation.

She says a statement from the TSB is expected sometime in the afternoon.

11 a.m.

A video that appears to have captured the crash has emerged on social media, showing a plane bursting into flames as soon as it touched down on the runway, skidding and flipping over seconds later.

Other videos appear to show passengers scrambling out of an upside-down cabin, as workers assist them onto a snowy tarmac and emergency crews hose down the plane with water.

10 a.m.

Delta Air Lines says 19 passengers taken to Toronto-area hospitals after the plane crash have been released as of this morning.

Delta says 21 injured passengers were initially taken to various hospitals and the airline’s incident response team was deployed to Pearson airport on Monday evening.

The airline says it is offering support to affected passengers and their loved ones.

It says Delta and Delta Connection flights have resumed at Pearson airport today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.