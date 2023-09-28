High-ranking Toronto cop admits to helping mentees cheat in promotion interviews

TORONTO — A high-ranking Toronto police officer pleaded guilty before a disciplinary tribunal after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process she helped oversee.

Supt. Stacy Clarke, the first Black woman to hold the rank in the service’s history, pleaded guilty to seven counts under the Police Services Act, including three counts each of breach of confidence and discreditable conduct.

An agreed statement of facts indicates Clarke, while a member of promotional interview panels in 2021, took pictures of questions and answer rubrics and sent them to six of her mentees who were seeking promotions to sergeant.

It says she also met with one of her mentees, a close family friend, over three days at her home where she held a mock interview and posed questions sometimes stripped word-for-word from those asked during panels the previous week.

She then sat on that officer’s promotional interview panel and did not disclose their friendship or mentor-mentee relationship.

Clarke is set to be sentenced at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.