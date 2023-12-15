Hilary Knight scores in OT to lift US women past Canada 3-2 in Rivalry Series

December 15, 2023 at 4 h 03 min
The Associated Press
KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — Captain Hilary Knight scored on a power play 28 seconds into overtime to give the United States women’s hockey team a 3-2 victory over Canada on Thursday night and a 3-0 lead in the seven-game Rivalry Series.

Knight beat goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens with a one-timer after Emily Clark took a penalty late in the third.

Murphy and Kirsten Simms also scored for the Americans and Aerin Frankel made 32 saves.

“I thought our team got stronger as the game went on,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “We had a lot of youth and speed out there tonight and I’m proud of how we worked.”

Danielle Serdachny and Clark scored for Canada and Desbiens stopped 19 shots.

The Americans opened the series last month with a 3-1 victory in Tempe, Arizona, and a 5-2 decision in Los Angeles. They’ve now won four straight against Canada dating to their 6-3 victory in the gold-medal game in April in the world championships.

The teams will meet in Sarnia, Ontario on Saturday before the series shifts to Saskatchewan for games in Saskatoon on Feb. 7 and Regina on Feb. 9. Game 7 is set for St. Paul. Minnesota., on Feb. 11.

