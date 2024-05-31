Hitachi Rail to add 1,000 Canadian employees as Thales deal closes

May 31, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on May 31, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Hitachi Rail says it is adding around 1,000 employees in Canada through its $2.5-billion acquisition of Thales’ Ground Transportation Systems.

The Japanese company says the deal, which closed Friday, will grow its Canadian footprint from around 200 current employees as it expands its presence in North America more broadly.

There are around 9,000 employees making the transition from GTS, which provides signalling, revenue collection, communications and supervision systems.

Hitachi says its own key locations in Japan, Italy, the U.K. and U.S. will be complemented by GTS’ facilities, including in Canada, where its subway technology centre is responsible for a communications system used by more than 100 metro lines worldwide.

It says the deal will strengthen the Canadian business unit’s export potential.

Hitachi Rail chief executive Giuseppe Marino says the acquisition will double the company’s engineering capacity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

