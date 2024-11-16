Hockey Canada elects Fontaine, re-elects Apps, Fowler to board

November 16, 2024 at 18 h 42 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Hockey Canada’s provincial and territorial members elected Daniel Fontaine and re-elected Gillian Apps and Amanda Fowler to the national sports organization’s board for three-year terms Saturday.

Hockey Canada made the announcement on the heels of a two-day summit in Ottawa tackling sexism, gender-based violence, homophobia and transphobia in the sport.

Former NHL and Canadian team goaltender Corey Hirsch has left the nine-member board, but Hockey Canada chair Jonathan Goldbloom said in a statement he’s counting on Hirsch to remain involved going forward.

Fontaine of New Westminster, B.C. is a member of the Métis Nation and the CEO of a consulting company.

Toronto’s Apps, a Canadian women’s team forward and three-time Olympic gold medallist, chairs Hockey Canada’s women’s and girls’ committee.

Fowler of Mississauga, Ont. is overseeing the creation of a new national team athlete committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2024.

