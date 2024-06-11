Hockey players’ sex assault case back in court in August

June 11, 2024 at 15 h 16 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Hockey players’ sex assault case back in court in August

LONDON, Ont. — The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to return to court in August.

The case of Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton is due back on Aug. 13 to potentially set a date for trial.

A judicial pretrial, which is closed to the public, is planned for July, and some hearings have also been scheduled for September.

The five players were charged earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a London, Ont., hotel in 2018.

They are all charged with sexual assault, though McLeod also faces an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence.”

The players have chosen to be tried before a judge and jury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Election rumours invite reflections on Doug Ford’s record in Ontario

This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news,…