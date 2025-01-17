Homan downs Einarson 6-2 to remain undefeated at Grand Slam of Curling’s WFG Masters

January 16, 2025 at 20 h 01 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Homan downs Einarson 6-2 to remain undefeated at Grand Slam of Curling’s WFG Masters

GUELPH, Ont. — Rachel Homan remained undefeated at the Grand Slam of Curling’s WFG Masters with a 6-2 win over Kerri Einarson on Thursday.

Homan’s top-ranked team from Ottawa took control of the marquee matchup with two points in the fourth end to take a 4-1 lead.

Einarson, from Gimli, Man., responded with a point in the fifth, but Homan followed a blank sixth end with a point in the seventh and a steal of one in the eighth.

Homan improved to 3-0 while Einarson fell to 2-1.

In other results from Thursday’s second draw, Japan’s Momoha Tabata (2-1) posted a 7-4 win over Winnipeg’s Kaitlyn Lawes (1-2), South Korea’s Ha Seung-youn (1-2) cruised to a 9-2 victory over Calgary’s Kayla Skrlik (0-3) and Sweden’s Isabella Wrana (2-1) earned a 7-4 win over Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa (1-2).

In Thursday’s morning draw, Scotland’s Ross Whyte (2-1) earned a 9-4 win over Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L. (0-3), Winnipeg’s Matt Dunstone (3-0) eased to a 7-1 win over Saskatoon’s Rylan Kleiter (0-3), Italy’s Joel Retornaz (2-1) was a 5-2 winner over Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller (1-2) and Germany’s Marc Muskatewitz (3-0) scored in an extra end to wrap up a 5-4 win over Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell (1-2).

Two more draws were scheduled for later Thursday, and play continues through Sunday at the fourth Grand Slam stop of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Argos sign linebacker Cameron Judge to contract extension through 2026 season
Ontario News

Argos sign linebacker Cameron Judge to contract extension through 2026 season

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a contract extension…