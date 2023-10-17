Homan tops Grandy 4-3 in opening draw of Grand Slam’s Tour Challenge

October 17, 2023
The Canadian Press
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Rachel Homan opened the Grand Slam season on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over fellow Canadian Clancy Grandy at the HearingLife Tour Challenge.

Homan, the defending champion from Beaumont, Alta., scored a single point in the eighth end for the win.

Clancy, from Coquitlam, B.C., picked up back-to-back steals to tie the game but Homan used hammer to her advantage in the final end.

In other games, Kerri Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., posted a 5-3 win over Kate Cameron of New Bothwell, Man.

Jennifer Jones of Springwater, Ont., edged South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha 6-5 and Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg beat Italy’s Stefania Constantini 8-4.

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Gale Centre. Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

