Homicide investigators in Peel Region probing death of man in Brampton

August 30, 2024 at 15 h 35 min
The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say their homicide bureau is investigating after a man died of a gunshot wound in Brampton, Ont., early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle just before 1 a.m.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a man inside the vehicle who had been shot and was showing no vital signs.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel police say they currently have no suspect information and are looking to speak with any witnesses.

They say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2024.

