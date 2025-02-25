Homicide investigators search Hamilton landfill for missing woman

Police in Hamilton are searching the city’s landfill as they investigate whether a woman missing since December was killed in her apartment.

They say Shalini Singh was reported missing by her family on Dec. 10.

Homicide investigators say she was initially reported missing alongside her boyfriend but he showed up at a family member’s house outside Hamilton the next day and has allegedly refused to co-operate with the investigation.

Police say they obtained surveillance footage from the apartment building where the couple lived and there’s no video of Singh leaving after Dec. 4, the day her family last heard from her.

Police say they are investigating the possibility she was killed in the apartment and her body was removed through the building’s garbage disposal system.

Police are searching the Glanbrook landfill.

“Over the past few weeks, investigators have been planning and co-ordinating a systematic search of the landfill site,” a police news release said Tuesday.

“Work began on February 24 and is expected to continue for several weeks. There will be a large police presence at the site but traffic in the area will not be affected.”

Police say they searched a waste transfer station in December but nothing was located and the majority of the apartment’s waste had already been moved to Glanbrook.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.